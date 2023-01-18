'Let's do some chugli together,' says Akashdeep Sabir

How is the response to Main Monica?

It’s indeed a very positive response. But yes, a lot of people have said that a nice show like this one could have been promoted better.

Tell us about your role.

I have a prime role. It revolves around a producer who receives funding from political and underworld circles for his ambitious film. He signs Monica as the lead.

What kind of prep did you do for the role?

Nothing much, as I am a producer and director in real life as well. But yes, we had a few interactions with the director to know how he wanted me to play the part. Everything, from the pitch to the style, was discussed and we achieved what we aimed for.

Share a memorable incident from the sets.

We were shooting the last scene. It’s the scene in which Monica is dead. During one take we ended up in a hearty laugh as Monica didn’t make her entry at the time she was supposed to. We cut the shot and later realised that the security had stopped her, thinking she was someone who wanted to watch the shooting. It was hilarious!

The thriller genre is very popular and audiences are quite hooked to it. What’s your take?

Firstly, it’s different from the clutter. Secondly, the director has kept a real and simple approach. Believable characters and situations add to the thriller space. It’s very easy to go over the board with such plots but they have kept it simple and that makes it effective.

Will we see Akashdeep, the producer and director, back or is that innings over?

No, it’s not over yet. I have almost locked my next production and it will be announced shortly. I also have three scripts very dear to my heart which will either be directed by me or will never be made. Some subjects are not for sale.

What process do you follow to update yourself about the happenings in the industry?

I am from this industry and so has been my father. I’m the second generation here. There is no secret that I don’t know about the industry. In fact, one of my twitter handles is Aao Behen Chugli Karein @chuglikarein.

As an actor, share one dream role which you would want to do in your lifetime.

The one which Ram Kapoor did in the series, Bade Ache Lagte Hain.

What’s next in the pipeline?

I have some important projects releasing shortly. Night Manager with Anil Kapoor, Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Selfiee with Akshay Kumar, 3 Monkeys an Abbas Mustan film, and a few more.

What’s your mantra in life?

Life is beautiful. I will not let it go by without maximizing the moments. I enjoy everything I do, including my leisure time, my travels, my seven puppies and my children.