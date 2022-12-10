Anupamaa initiates #BaatKaro campaign

Star Plus’ Anupamaa revolves around a strong, independent and ambitious woman. Now, in the latest episode, Anupamaa goes all out to save a rape victim. The idea behind the storyline is to encourage people to speak up about such abuse. The makers have come ahead with the campaign tagline of #BaatKaro and #BaatKarneDo will make it easier for Indian families to find space to talk about these issues. Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead, says, “I am proud to be a part of a show which raises issues that people cringe to talk about. The point is to bring people out of their comfort zone and say ‘Hey, this happened. And what better to say than to say it through Anupama?”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...