Anupamaa initiates #BaatKaro campaign

Star Plus’ Anupamaa revolves around a strong, independent and ambitious woman. Now, in the latest episode, Anupamaa goes all out to save a rape victim. The idea behind the storyline is to encourage people to speak up about such abuse. The makers have come ahead with the campaign tagline of #BaatKaro and #BaatKarneDo will make it easier for Indian families to find space to talk about these issues. Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead, says, “I am proud to be a part of a show which raises issues that people cringe to talk about. The point is to bring people out of their comfort zone and say ‘Hey, this happened. And what better to say than to say it through Anupama?”