Tribune News Service

Life coach and metaphysical therapist Sahar Gharachorlou’s book, Because Time Does Not Heal, published by The Browser, is releasing today in Chandigarh.

In her latest offering, Sahar debunks the widely held belief that time can heal all wounds. Through 10 unique case studies of past life regression, she shows her expertise and helps her clients as well as students navigate the complexities of emotions. Sahar explains how time is nothing but an illusion that merely buries our pain deeper within memories.

Sahar’s vast experience of over 15 years has taught her the importance of shifting focus from problems to solutions. In her book, she reveals how our past lives and present experiences are intertwined, providing a deeper understanding of our emotional turmoil.

Because Time Does Not Heal promises to challenge the readers’ beliefs about healing and offers a practical solution for those looking to take charge of their emotional well-being.