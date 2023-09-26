Life comes full circle for singer and composer Jasleen Royal

Singer and composer Jasleen Royal, who has been basking in the glory of her recent hit Heeriye topping the charts and winning hearts globally, recently took to Instagram, sharing a heartfelt video. In the caption, she wrote, “Life comes full circle. Reflecting on my journey from the auditions in Mumbai many years ago as a contestant in my teens to being a guest on India’s Got Talent—from listening to chartbusters to my songs becoming one with all your love.”
