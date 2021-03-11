Trailer of Panchayat 2 promises humour and drama

The trailer of the second season of Panchayat was dropped by the makers on Tuesday. Reflecting on the village life, the trailer shows Abhishek’s growing camaraderie with Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi as the former begins to find his ground in Phulera.

Talking about the show Jitendra Kumar, who plays the role of Abhishek, says, “Growing up in a small town, I could relate to the dilemmas of Abhishek right from day one, though he had a bigger challenge of transitioning into the rural life.”

He adds, “This resonance somewhere helped me to get into the skin of the character and reprise him better. As a character, the constant oscillation of wanting to make it big but also standing in solidarity with the villagers is what makes Abhishek so relatable and unabashedly real. Into the second season, he is much more levelheaded and at peace with himself. It was an amazing experience to work with such a talented cast and I am looking forward to the global premiere of Panchayat S2 on Prime Video.”