Life is beautiful

ANI

Bipasha Basu shared a glimpse of how her Sunday morning looks like with her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha posted an adorable picture of a father-daughter duo and called them her life. She captioned the post, “My life.” In the frame, Karan can be seen looking at the camera while holding Devi in his arms.

Karan was dressed in an all-black outfit while his little fashionista wore a white tee and brown printed skirt. She accessorised her outfit with a matching bow-styled hair band and boots.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor fans and industry friends flooded the comments’ section with heart and fire emojis. Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand’s next aerial action thriller film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.