Life is beautiful: Joe Jonas urges people to normalise men wearing make-up

Singer Joe Jonas thinks that it is “great” that more men are wearing makeup. The 33-year-old singer believes that men have generally become more open-minded about fashion and style in recent years.

He reflected, “There were all these talks at one point, like, ‘Oh, men can’t do this or it’s weird for guys to do that,’ and I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that. Guys are more openly wearing make-up, and it’s great to see. It’s like, do whatever you want, you know? It’s a beautiful generation that we’re living in.” Joe has actually kept hold of some of his most iconic fashion items. —IANS