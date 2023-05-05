Life is cool

ANI

Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz on Thursday dropped a relaxing video of herself and her pet.

Ileana took to her Instagram story and shared a video, in which she gave a sneak peek into her pregnancy phase. The actor can be seen with a cup while she relaxes in bed and also showed her dog in the video. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Life lately.”

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life.

Earlier, several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo’s relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

Although the couple has still not made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.