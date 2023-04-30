Life is good

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his co-stars Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill had a great time catching up with each other after the success of their latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Sharing a picture Raghav, said, “With Bhai, it’s always a fun life. I love you, Bhai, @beingsalmankhan, for all the fun and happiness you give us in life”.
Within just a week of its release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has raked in over Rs 84 crore at the box office. Raghav is now focusing on his upcoming film projects.
