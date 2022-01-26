Shama Sikander shoots in Dubai

Shama Sikander was in Dubai recently. The actress shared glimpses of her international trip on social media. The pictures have now gone viral.

Talking about the trip, Shama says, “It’s not easy staying away from home during such a situation. But all thanks to the Almighty, everyone is hale and hearty. Everyone follows the rules there and there are punitive implications otherwise.”

Shama was in Dubai for a photoshoot. She adds, “This photoshoot happened as one of my friends approached me with this concept and it seemed very exciting as you all know how much I enjoy doing photoshoots. So, we rallied quickly and made it happen. But I missed home because now I have Casper, my puppy, to come back to, along with my family and friends. I’m happy to be back now and super excited about some good acting projects coming my way.”