Life is not easy

Even though the web as a new medium has opened up and a number of channels and platforms are coming up, finding the right work opportunity is still quite a task.

Actor Madirakshi Mundle shares her experience. “You have to be at the top of people’s minds, or better roles should be written for you. But you have to understand that not every character becomes a part of people’s lives, and not every story becomes a hit. Some basics remain the same. When actors play the characters well and bring a personal touch, that makes those roles iconic. A good story keeps viewers hooked to the end. So, whatever the medium, numerous production houses, and actors, the basics that will make up something memorable will not change much,” she says.