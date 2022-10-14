Satyajeet Dubey's next film Aye Zindagi is releasing today. Here is a candid chat with the actor…

You share your name with world famous director Satyajit Ray. Was he the inspiration behind your name?

Not really. But at quite an early stage in my life, I discovered a love for his movies. During the lockdown also I watched a lot of his movies.

Tell us about your experience of playing the lead in Aye Zindagi.

From 1998 to 2004, I lost five important family members and then also a very dear friend. So, while reading this script I choked. The film talks about organ donation. I got to know about it at a very early phase of my life.

What is your own take on organ donation?

I have already signed up for it. This is such a unique concept. After someone passes away, how the mortal remains can help someone else live is truly amazing.

How was it working with senior actress Revathi?

It was an experience of a lifetime. Her greatness lies in her humanity. Her aura is very positive. She used to pep me up a lot in between emotional scenes.

What’s your take on the dry spell of Hindi films at the box-office?

Somewhere we are not making good films. Cinema is the reflection of our society. Our audience is not being able to relate to new films.

How do you select a role?

My contribution, how and who is going to present it are a few important factors before I select a role.

How do you see your 12 years journey in the industry?

I have never been a part of a hit film. But I have done good roles in Prasthanam and Mumbai Diaries. I have always been very hardworking and am happy that finally a film where I play the central character came my way.

Is there a filmmaker hidden inside you?

Yes! But right now, I just want to be known as a top actor.

How will you define your life?

Life is happiness. It’s a gift. I am standing on my feet, able to communicate. A guy from Bilaspur came to the city of dreams and is pursuing his dream; what else could I have asked for?