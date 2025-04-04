Lifelong dream to be in a Jurassic movie: Scarlett Johansson

Actress and singer Scarlett Johansson shared updates about Jurassic World Rebirth at the CinemaCon 2025. She unveiled details, footage and never-seen-before photos in the latest installment in the Jurassic film franchise, which first kicked off more than 30 years ago with Jurassic Park.

“It has been a lifelong dream to be in a Jurassic movie for the last 15 years. Each time I heard that they were making a movie, I’d reach out and you know, say ‘I’m available here’,” said Johansson, noting that she was open to playing any character.

The Jurassic World franchise is gearing up for its next big blockbuster with the release of the first trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth, scheduled to hit the theatres on July 2.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World: Rebirth is based on a script by David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park film, with characters created by Michael Crichton. The actress appreciated the director for making the film as ‘realistic and authentic as possible’, and shooting for the film in ‘real isolated locations’. The director said he wanted the audience to feel like the movie is a ‘roller coaster ride’. The film, set five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), explores a world where Earth has become increasingly inhospitable for dinosaurs.

As a result, the surviving species are isolated in environments resembling those in which their breeds once thrived. A team of scientists is tasked with acquiring genetic samples from three of the planet’s most colossal creatures, one from the sea, one from the land and one from the sky. These creatures hold the potential to provide vital genetic material for a life-saving drug for humans. Starring Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and Mahershala Ali, the film brings a fresh dynamic to the Jurassic World franchise.