Life’s lesson: Kangana Ranaut’s 2023 learning

IANS

Bollywood's Queen Kangana Ranaut reminisced about her 'dreams' and shared her learning of the year 2023, saying, that if one feels out of place, “remember you are on your way home.” She is an avid social media user and has 9.4 million followers on Instagram. She took to the Stories section and penned a note, reflecting upon the year 2023.

She wrote, “I grew up with an inbuilt feeling of being out of place, I made the home of my dreams, farms and cottages, I felt happy, l felt content, l also felt at peace but I never felt at home. Slowly it became evident that maybe we are not meant to settle in this body, it's a fleeting phase and we must recognise that and never try to be at home.” “Ever since I acknowledged that I am at home... This was my learning of 2023. If you feel out of place and feel that you fail to belong anywhere, remember you are on your way home,” she added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Instagram #Kangana Ranaut #Social Media