Have become more compassionate, says Hitanshu Jinsi

Actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who was seen in Sacred Games Season 1, had lost his father at 13. He said the hardship he saw in his growing-up years has made him more caring and understanding. He shared, “Whatever has happened to me over these years has definitely made me more experienced in life. I think I have suffered so many hardships since childhood that I have become empathetic towards others’ sadness. I have become more compassionate over time.”

The young actor tries to find joy in little things in life and confessed that his idea of happiness was feeding dogs, helping someone in need, hugging his mother, performing on stage, travelling and visiting temples. He added, “Happiness for me is seeing a happy world around me. My mother was in depression for a long time. She still hasn’t come out of it fully. So I make sure she is happy. I also have mood swings because even I am a human being, but I make sure it doesn’t affect anyone around me.”