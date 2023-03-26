Lightening the skin tone is a trend these days, but be cautious while using chemicals

Dr Vikas Sharma

Skin whitening refers to the practice of using chemical substances or procedures to lighten the skin tone or provide an even complexion by lessening the concentration of melanin. Several chemicals have been shown to be effective in the process, but some among them have been surrounded by controversy.

The active agents that lighten skin tone are either natural or synthetic substances, and may act at various levels of melanogenesis (formation of skin colour). They are used to treat skin pigmentation disorders or simply to obtain a lighter skin tone as whiter skin may be synonymous with wealth, health, youth, and beauty in different cultures.

However, recent studies have demonstrated the adverse effects of some of these ingredients, leading to their interdiction or restricted use under the several international regulations.

Word of caution

All the above mentioned skin lightening agents and procedures can be harmful if not done under the supervision of a specialist dermatologist, so exercise caution before starting such treatments.

Non-prescription creams that claim to bleach or lighten your skin can be harmful. Unfortunately, many skin-lightening creams contain illegal compounds that can damage your health, the most common compounds being high-dose of steroids.

Many skin whiteners also contain mercury chloride or ammoniated mercury as the active ingredient, which is harmful. Since it has a tendency to accumulate on the skin, this can have the opposite results in the long term.

(Dr Sharma is a Chandigarh-based skin specialist)