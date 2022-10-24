 On Diwali, celebs share how they intend to celebrate the day and their favourite chores : The Tribune India

Mrunal Jain with family



Sheetal

The wait ends as we celebrate the most-awaited festival of the year — Diwali. As we all embrace this celebratory vibe after two years of social distancing, celebs share their plans and favourite chores.

Akash Choudhary

Special occasion

This Diwali is special for me. We released the song Kinna Sona from Phone Bhoot recently. I am looking forward to celebrating its release and the festive occasion with my friends, family and close ones. This year, I would like to redeem all the love and affection that I missed in the previous two years.

Diwali chores: I belong to a traditional Bengali family, so making sweets, cleaning and decorating the house is a must. I enjoy making kaju katli with my mom.

Tanishk Bagchi, singer-composer

Kanika Dhillon

Mommy duties

We will be doing Lakshmi puja in the evening and I am quite excited how my son, Veer, will react to it. Being a new mom, it’s all about slowly telling him about different things. Himanshu and I, as parents, are looking forward to performing all the rituals.

Diwali chores: I got to know that one should buy a broom during Dhanteras because you can clean away all the bad luck, and it’s also considered auspicious. I intend to use it well!

Kanika Dhillon, author

Tanishk Bagchi

No cards

This time it will be my first proper Diwali in Mumbai; now I have more friends and industry get-togethers to attend to. A lot of people try to force me to play cards, but I don’t think I would like to change that part of me.

Diwali chores: I like having the house all lit up. I am excited to put up lights in my balcony. One thing that I skip, beside playing cards, is bursting crackers.

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, actor

Arjun Bijlani with his wife and son

Party time

Like every year, I will be throwing a lavish diwali party at my Mumbai house. My friends wait for it every year, as I love hosting them. I missed it all during the last two years.

Diwali chores: I do every single thing by myself, be it fixing lights or arranging flowers, but one thing I like to skip is the cleaning part. I leave that to my house help.

Akash Choudhary, actor

Free of masks

I’m celebrating Diwali with my wife Neha and son Ayaan. It’s more celebratory this year for there would be no restrictions on meeting people. It will be a mask-free affair.

Diwali chores: I see to it that my wardrobe is neat and clean; I donate clothes that I don’t use.

Arjun Bijlani, actor

Fresh energy

I’m going to buy some gold. Also, I will undoubtedly take a break from my work. After Lakshmi puja, I will spend more time with my family. I will also be attending my friends’ Diwali parties like every year.

Diwali chores: I will be using diyas and bright lights to decorate my house.

Mrunal Jain, actor 

