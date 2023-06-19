Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things'

ANI

Terminator star Linda Hamilton has joined the cast of Stranger Things for the fifth and final season. Netflix announced Linda’s casting during the streamer’s fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday. Linda is best known as Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise, most recently starring in 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate. She was nominated for both an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards for her work in the CBS series Beauty and the Beast and received her third Golden Globe nomination for her performance in USA Network’s A Mother’s Prayer. Details regarding Linda’s characters have been kept under wraps.

It’s unclear when Stranger Things 5 will debut on Netflix, given that production was pushed due to the ongoing writers’ strike. All the scripts have been written, but with the August 2 production start date scrapped, there is no news on when cameras will begin rolling.