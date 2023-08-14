Linda Haynes, who is best remembered for her role in films such as Rolling Thunder, Brubaker, and Human Experiments, has passed away at 75.
Haynes’ son Greg Sylvander shared the news in a statement and said: “It is with great sadness that I report that my mother, Linda Haynes Sylvander, has passed away, peacefully at home. My mom moved up to South Carolina to live with us over three years ago, and it was some of our very best times together.”
Born Linda Lee Sylvander on November 4, 1947, in Miami, Haynes made her acting debut as Dr Anne Barton in the film Latitude Zero (1969). After that she became a very big name in Hollywood, starring primarily in crime thrillers and neo-noir films, at a time when neo-noir had just started emerging as a new style of filmmaking.
She starred in various other crime thrillers such as The Nickel Ride, Rolling Thunder and The Drowning Pool, as well as horror films such as Human Experiments and the crime-drama film The Brubaker. However, despite making it big in the ‘70s and ‘80s, she disappeared from the acting scene quite mysteriously. Her acting had greatly influenced Quentin Tarantino who is an ardent admirer of the film Rolling Thunder. — IANS
