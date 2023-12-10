Lingual code

Popular actress Sriti Jha is committed to giving her best to essay the character of a Marathi mulgi. To authentically depict Amruta Chitnis on screen, Sriti is diligently learning Marathi. She’s fully dedicated to her role, seeking guidance from her on-screen mother, Hemangi Kavi, who plays Bhavani Chitnis, in the Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Sriti Jha said, “I may not be able to speak Marathi very well, but I have many Maharashtrian friends, such as Mugdha, who speak the language fluently. I’ve picked up bits and pieces from them, so I can understand when someone speaks to me in Marathi, but if I’m unfamiliar with the topic, I struggle to comprehend it. I get a lot of help from Hemangi since the makers have incorporated some Marathi words and phrases into the script to catch the Mumbai vibe. We share many scenes together, and she helps with her valuable inputs. Hemangi has even taught me some phrases that I’ll use for Virat in the show.”