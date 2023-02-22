Lionsgate Play announces 'Prey for the Devil'

Stories of exorcism are dime-a-dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil. Directed by Daniel Stamm, it’s all about a young nun’s journey into her past and how she was hounded by spirits since she was a child.

The quality of the narrative is enhanced by the stellar onscreen performances from the cast, comprising Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, and Ben Cross. The thriller is set for an OTT release in India and will premiere on Lionsgate Play on February 24. Director Daniel Stamm said, “It’s a non-stop thriller...”