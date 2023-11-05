Listen to the King!

Global music artiste King recently embarked on his India Tour 2023, which started from Bengaluru and will head to various other locations. It has been a great year for King, as songs from his New Life album, including Sarkaare, High Hukku, Tu Jaana Na Piya and Legends, have in no time garnered immense popularity, reflecting his global stardom. Released under The Warner Music India label, King’s New Life album has a total of 12 songs.
