Listening to Tia Bajpai's Kahani

Actress and singer Tia Bajpai’s films have entertained us, be it Haunted or 1920 – Evil Returns. She was also seen in Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyan on Zee TV. Tia just released a Punjabi song called Kahani.
The song is composed by Arian Romal and penned down by Tia Bajpai. It is a part of Tia’s upcoming musical film, Secret Dimension, which is set to release on OTT next year. The film was shot in 12 countries and has over 21 songs. Tia will soon resume her shoot for the next schedule of Secret Dimension in Europe.
Kahani is a Punjabi number that is shot in a grand style in Chandigarh.
