Literati 2023 in Chandigarh from November 24

An international star, a celebrated standup comedian, an international Booker prize winner, a firebrand officer...the literary world is abuzz as Literati 2023, the trilingual International Literature Festival of Chandigarh, will take off onNovember 24, promising an unforgettable celebration of words, ideas and culture.

The 11th edition of Literati, scheduled for November 24, 25 and 26, will see a stellar line-up of speakers, luminaries, bestselling authors and celebrated artistes take centrestage and engage in invigorating interaction.

Famous comedian Gaurav Gupta, bestselling writers Ashwin Sanghi, Amish and Bhavna Roy, International Booker winner Geetanjali Shree, firebrand IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar, Meghna Pant, Manjari Chaturvedi, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Sadaf Hussain, the bold and handsome Kabir Bedi, among others, will be seen at the three-day festival.

The inaugural event of Literati shall have comedian Gaurav Gupta take centrestage with his laugh-out-loud observational humour. The group of Music-e-Mystic will present a soul-stirring rendition of Sufi music at the event. The three-day festival will be hosted by the Chandigarh Literary Society in collaboration with UT Administration. — TNS

(From November 25-26 at Lake Club, Chandigarh, open and free for attendees. For November 24 Gaurav Gupta show, tickets are available on Book My Show.)