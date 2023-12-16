Little angel: Sudhaa Chandran is all praise for Mahi Bhanushali

Known for her illustrious career spanning decades, the seasoned actor Sudhaa Chandran heaps praise upon Mahi Bhanushali not just for her exceptional abilities but also for the cheer she brings to the sets. Sudha commended the young actor being natural in front of the camera and applauded her professionalism.
Sudhaa Chandran, who is playing the role of Kailashi Devi in Colors Doree, shares, “Throughout my career, I’ve shared screen space with many remarkable actors, but it’s wonderful to see young actors contribute so well. I feel the same way when I’m shooting for Doree. I think Mahi Bhanushali’s talent transcends her age. She breathes life into every scene and has an infectious energy that uplifts the entire set. Her ability to bring joy and sincerity to her performance is nothing short of extraordinary. I’m sure she will earn the respect and admiration of many seasoned actors and newcomers. She has a very bright future in the acting arena.”
