Little wonder: Manav Gohil on his role in Dabangii — Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi

Actor Manav Gohil, who is a part of Sony Entertainment Television’s Dabangii — Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi, is enjoying his role to the hilt. Manav shared, “My character, Ankush, comes across as a very strong personality, but he also has a vulnerable side to him. When he finds out about Chhaya’s death, he feels helpless and guilty as he was the only one who could have protected her. But he didn’t trust her, given the past incidents. And now, since he is the only one who knows the truth about Arya, he goes all out to protect her.”
About his camaraderie with little wonder Maahi, Manav said, “Our little rockstar, Maahi, is a fantastic girl and a fabulous actor. She is truly our dabangii. Maahi genuinely enjoys the shooting process and delivers each scene so perfectly. I honestly love working with kids.”
