Live Mural Art Performance marks the conclusion of wall art fest at Alliance Française

Tribune News Service

Live mural performance, live DJ, hip-hop dance performance, and a host of other activities marked the conclusion of the third edition of the Wall Art Festival at the Alliance Française in Sector 36 on Saturday.

French artists Sandre, Super Bab and Indian artist Aashti Miller performed the live mural art. DJ Bogus from Chandigarh entertained the audience with his music, while Fire Breaker Crew enthralled the audience with hip hop dance performance.

Chandigarh Slackline Community left the viewers’ awestruck with their tricks. Slacklining is an exhilarating balance sport that involves walking or performing tricks on a tensioned piece of flat webbing strung between two anchor points. A documentary film Vandal Graffiti: Invisible Approach reflecting the life of a graffiti artist of France was also screened. Ophélie Belin, director of Alliance Française Chandigarh said, “For its third edition, the Wall Art Festival had invited four artists — two from France, one from India and one from Réunion Island. Fourteen locations were transformed by French artists, including Chandigarh.”