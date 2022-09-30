 In Chandigarh, actor-director Rajat Kapoor says he finds peace in shunning social media : The Tribune India

In Chandigarh, actor-director Rajat Kapoor says he finds peace in shunning social media

In Chandigarh, actor-director Rajat Kapoor says he finds peace in shunning social media

Mona

It takes significant amount of patience and passion to wait as many 11 years to make a film; renowned filmmaker Rajat Kapoor wrote the script of RK/RKay back in 2011. It was in July this year that the film was finally released. The film has Rajat, along with Mallika Sherawat and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles. Addressing the audience post its screening at Indus Valley International Film Festival at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, Rajat shared how grateful he is for living the life he dreamt of, and making films he believes in.

Three National Awards to his credit, interestingly, young Rajat saw National Award-winning films at Vigyan Bhawan while growing up in Delhi. His father was a cine buff and Rajat got exposure early. Three years in FTII, followed by theatre and acting, Rajat found his voice with Hypnothesis in 1996. The film won a National Film Award for Best Short Fiction Film.

The actor in him was ‘discovered’ by Naseeruddin Shah, who recommended Rajat to Mira Nair for a role in Monsoon Wedding (2001), and he has continued to act and direct ever since. RK/RKay was shot shortly before the pandemic and won a rousing response from those who saw it. “It was heart-breaking, but not surprising. People say they want to see good cinema, but wouldn’t go to cinema halls,” shares Rajat stoically. And he has made peace with it, “This is the field I chose, I knew all along this is how it was going to be.”

If writing, directing, acting, editing and post-production is what he enjoys; it’s the gap between the two films that Rajat finds difficult. Raghu Romeo was one of the first films to be crowd-funded in India. It won 2003 National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. RK/RKay got producers on board but is partially crowd-funded, partly produced by Rajat. In the pandemic, Rajat wrote three scripts and is kicked about his next film—a murder mystery. Back from London recently, Rajat is full of gratitude.

Setting deadlines

A prolific writer, and filmmaker, this is what Rajat wants to do for the rest of his life. “I always set myself a date—say 15-20 days for writing a script. Even if I have written a particularly bad scene, it’s important for me to reach the finish line within the time slot. I always go back for a second draft and a third,” says the director of Mixed Doubles, Mithya and Kadakh.

His wife is production designer for his films and their children often accompany them. In fact, Rajat has passed on the love for cinema that he inherited from his father to his children. His son has taken up a mass media course in London. “They have had exposure to world cinema,” shares the Kapoor & Sons actor, who has stayed away from social media. “There is certain kind of peace staying off it,” he shares.

About OTT, he opines, “No independent filmmakers have gained from OTT. The digital platforms have their own vested interests.” However, he does agree that digital mediums have streamed many films that were not noticed earlier.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Canada Lower House passes resolution for Hindu Heritage Month

2
Nation

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

3
Trending

Video: 'Today, you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms', Bihar woman IAS officer's snarky reply to schoolgirl

4
Punjab

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

5
Sports

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup

6
Trending

Sara Ali Khan rides Maruti’s Alto 800; ‘Arre baap re itni sasti car’, troll netizens

7
Delhi

Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Himachal, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

8
Punjab

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

9
Amritsar

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

10
Punjab

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points

RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points

Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...

Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations as Congress chief, Mallikarjun Kharge likely consensus face

Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations for Congress chief; Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be consensus face

Kharge, 80, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will meet p...

Two encounters break out in Shopian, Baramulla in J-K

2 encounters break out in Shopian and Baramulla in J-K

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today

He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa

Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

5 PGI deaths caused by anaesthetic: Report

5 PGI deaths caused by anaesthetic: Report

Two houses merged to run liquor vend

IAF drill: 4-hour daily flight curbs at airport

Heritage tree panel formed: Admn to HC

Sec 42 woman bitten by snake in kitchen, dies

Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital in Delhi

Jamia student shot at inside Holy Family Hospital in Delhi

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Security staff having food or refreshments on duty will be removed from rolls: AIIMS

3 premises used by PFI in Delhi ordered to be sealed

Delhi International Airport becomes 5G network-compliant

~38L looted from bank in Kapurthala

Rs 38L looted from bank in Kapurthala

Youth distributes free books to spread Bhagat Singh's ideology

DC office staff protest over pending demands

39-yr-old Youth Akali Dal leader dies in Rishikesh

Power supply to Cong Bhawan snapped

Illegal scan centre busted in Ludhiana, 2 held

Illegal scan centre busted in Ludhiana, 2 held

Ludhiana: Last day to pay property tax today, get 10% rebate

Land acquisition coming in way of Ludhiana-Ropar expressway

LIT, Ludhiana MC cross swords over building control in 'handed-over' colonies

Brother duo of Ludhiana booked for rape, 1 nabbed

1,829 votes polled, result today

1,829 votes polled, result today

College non-teaching staff stage protest, seek parity in pay scales

Varsity calls off Oct 8 Sartaj event