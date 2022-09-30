In Chandigarh, actor-director Rajat Kapoor says he finds peace in shunning social media

Mona

It takes significant amount of patience and passion to wait as many 11 years to make a film; renowned filmmaker Rajat Kapoor wrote the script of RK/RKay back in 2011. It was in July this year that the film was finally released. The film has Rajat, along with Mallika Sherawat and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles. Addressing the audience post its screening at Indus Valley International Film Festival at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, Rajat shared how grateful he is for living the life he dreamt of, and making films he believes in.

Three National Awards to his credit, interestingly, young Rajat saw National Award-winning films at Vigyan Bhawan while growing up in Delhi. His father was a cine buff and Rajat got exposure early. Three years in FTII, followed by theatre and acting, Rajat found his voice with Hypnothesis in 1996. The film won a National Film Award for Best Short Fiction Film.

The actor in him was ‘discovered’ by Naseeruddin Shah, who recommended Rajat to Mira Nair for a role in Monsoon Wedding (2001), and he has continued to act and direct ever since. RK/RKay was shot shortly before the pandemic and won a rousing response from those who saw it. “It was heart-breaking, but not surprising. People say they want to see good cinema, but wouldn’t go to cinema halls,” shares Rajat stoically. And he has made peace with it, “This is the field I chose, I knew all along this is how it was going to be.”

If writing, directing, acting, editing and post-production is what he enjoys; it’s the gap between the two films that Rajat finds difficult. Raghu Romeo was one of the first films to be crowd-funded in India. It won 2003 National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. RK/RKay got producers on board but is partially crowd-funded, partly produced by Rajat. In the pandemic, Rajat wrote three scripts and is kicked about his next film—a murder mystery. Back from London recently, Rajat is full of gratitude.

Setting deadlines

A prolific writer, and filmmaker, this is what Rajat wants to do for the rest of his life. “I always set myself a date—say 15-20 days for writing a script. Even if I have written a particularly bad scene, it’s important for me to reach the finish line within the time slot. I always go back for a second draft and a third,” says the director of Mixed Doubles, Mithya and Kadakh.

His wife is production designer for his films and their children often accompany them. In fact, Rajat has passed on the love for cinema that he inherited from his father to his children. His son has taken up a mass media course in London. “They have had exposure to world cinema,” shares the Kapoor & Sons actor, who has stayed away from social media. “There is certain kind of peace staying off it,” he shares.

About OTT, he opines, “No independent filmmakers have gained from OTT. The digital platforms have their own vested interests.” However, he does agree that digital mediums have streamed many films that were not noticed earlier.