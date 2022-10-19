In Amritsar to walk the ramp for designer Tarun Tahiliani, Manushi Chhillar talks about learning tricks of the trade

Neha Saini
From someone who grew up far from the industry, to winning the best debut award recently by SOL Lions Gold for her performance in Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar has come a long way. In Amritsar to walk the ramp for ace designer Tarun Tahiliani, for FICCI FLO’s Glitterati 4.0, Manushi shares her how she doesn’t really feel like a normal debutant as people already knew her as Miss World 2017.
“I only know about a few actors and filmmaker, the whole process of film-making is what I am getting to understand now. I am doing more work and now people recognize me as an actor and not just Miss World,” she shares. Her debut film Samrat Prithviraj might not have worked at the box-office, but Manushi has already wrapped up work on two more movie projects. But she remembers the effort it took to don her onscreen avatar of Princess Samnyogita, “Everyone believes that we shot the film in 42 days straight, but that was active shooting. The preparation and process behind the character took one-and-a-half years. It was a demanding project. I had to learn everything from a scratch.”
Talking trends
Ask her if she is unnerved by the debacle of Samrat Prithviraj or the phase in Bollywood where major films have not worked and she explains, “There are several factors that come into play when making a film. There are good films that might not do well and those that get bad reviews, but make more money. When I saw the film one-and-a-half year back, we were pretty confident that it would do well. But the long delay caused due to the pandemic and the changed outlook of audiences through the lockdown played its part. Now, I feel that the perception of the film was pretty jaded, overall it did not do as well as we expected. But that is the trend.”
Manushi goes on to share her bit on the current phase of big banner movies failing the box-office test. “Certain style of filmmaking changes when you are exposed to international cinema, somewhere that contributed towards films not doing well. Also, people will take time to go to the theatre. So, no one truly knows what’s happening.”
On her work front next is an action thriller, Tehran, with John Abraham, which she just wrapped up. “It’s a very realistic film. From playing a princess in Samrat Prithviraj to this character that is very close to real life, I am learning each day. I really enjoyed working on the film, as we shot in slums of Delhi for two nights straight and the experience was quite unique indeed.”
