Living it up

Anand Pandit’s Underworld Ka Kabzaa is headlined by Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran. After making a mark in the industry with Drishyam 2, there’s no stopping for Shriya Saran. The actress is all set to win hearts as Madhumati in Underworld Ka Kabzaa.
Shriya says, “I am truly honoured by the love and appreciation I’ve received from my fans for all my projects. My priority has always been to entertain them and I hope I live up to their expectations.” Underworld Ka Kabzaa is all set to release on March 17 in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.
The story of the film is based on mafia, Arkeshwara. The movie also stars Murli Sharma, Nawab Shah, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and others.
