Living with dignity

Zee TV’s fiction show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan. Neeharika Roy as Radha and Shabir Ahluwalia as Mohan will be seen in the lead roles, respectively. In the upcoming episodes, Mohan’s maternal uncle will make an entry, bringing new twists and turns into the Holi track of the show. Mama ji will use this festival to his advantage by trying to inappropriately touch Radha and the latter will teach him a lesson. The track will reinforce how no woman should ever face unwanted advances silently.

Neeharika shared, “In our show, we’re gearing up for a popular type of Holi. It’s called the Lath Maar Holi, which is played in Vrindavan– something unique that viewers haven’t seen on television so far. The story will talk about an extremely relevant topic — women’s safety and dignity.”