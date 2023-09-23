Lizzo sued again!

IANS

Singer Lizzo, amidst her ongoing controversy, has been sued again, this time by her costume designer, who has accused the singer of creating a hostile work environment, as well as for racism and body shaming.

The lawsuit, which the firm representing plaintiffs filed on September 21 in Los Angeles Superior Court, accused Lizzo and her supervisors of indulging in perverted sexual acts, racial discrimination, religious discrimination, disability discrimination, retaliation, assault, creating a hostile work environment, and abuse of power during her ‘Big Grrl Big Touring’.

This adds up to the several allegations that the Big Grrrl singer has already been facing from her former tour dancers, who had sued Lizzo earlier for claims of interrogating them about their weight and pressurising them to engage in sexually explicit acts at shows.

Augmenting the several charges, including sexual harassment claims from the dancers, costume designer Asha Daniels, who designed pieces for the dancers on tour, described it an ‘unsafe, sexually charged workplace culture’ in which misconduct was encouraged by Lizzo and her wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura, according to the lawsuit.

