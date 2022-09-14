Lizzo's emotional speech

ANI

Rapper Lizzo was on cloud nine as she bagged her first Emmy award on Tuesday. Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, the Amazon Prime Video hosted by the singer, won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program. After receiving the trophy, Lizzo gave a stirring speech on stage. “The trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared are not that unique that just don’t get the platform. Let’s tell more stories,” she said. “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and little Lizzo something, I’d be like, you’re going to see that person, but bitch it’s going to have to be you. This is for my big girls,” she added.