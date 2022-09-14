Lizzo's emotional speech

Rapper Lizzo was on cloud nine as she bagged her first Emmy award on Tuesday. Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, the Amazon Prime Video hosted by the singer, won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Competition Program. After receiving the trophy, Lizzo gave a stirring speech on stage. “The trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared are not that unique that just don’t get the platform. Let’s tell more stories,” she said. “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and little Lizzo something, I’d be like, you’re going to see that person, but bitch it’s going to have to be you. This is for my big girls,” she added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US has very close defence relationship with India: Pentagon
The Vostok military exercise was held from September 1 to 7 ...
Overnight rains lash Mumbai, several parts face waterlogging; yellow alert issued
120 lives have been lost in the rain and flood-related incid...
India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification
Verification was to check if 'disengagement' was done as per...
Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note
At Sivagiri Mutt, Gandhi meets the swamis and offers prayers...