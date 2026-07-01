Lock Upp 2 row: Shreya Kalra claims Akanksha Chamola is bisexual

A fresh controversy has erupted on Lock Upp Season 2 after contestant Shreya Kalra claimed that actor Akanksha Chamola is bisexual during a conversation with fellow contestant Sufi. The remark came days after Akanksha revealed on the show that she and husband Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce.

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In a recent episode, Shreya Kalra spoke about Akanksha while talking to fellow contestant Sufi. Before revealing the information, Shreya asked, "Am I gonna be a bad person if I reveal it?" Sufi replied, "No, that's the game." Shreya then claimed, "She is bisexual," leaving Sufi surprised.

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The conversation came shortly after Akanksha had filed a chargesheet against Shreya inside the house, adding to the growing tension between the two contestants.

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After hearing the claim, Sufi questioned whether such personal information should be made public. However, Shreya said that since the secret had already been revealed on the show, it would now affect Akanksha's game.

"But now it's used. She told me and we have told it on the show. So, do uski lifeline khatam, she only has one," Shreya said, referring to the show's "lifeline" format, where contestants lose a strategic advantage once their secret is revealed.

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Akanksha has been making headlines since the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2. The actress took many by surprise when she revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna are heading for a "divorce" during the premiere of the show.

Speaking on 'Lock Upp' Season 2, Akanksha said, "Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it has not been public." She also spoke about the reason behind their decision, saying that things are not bitter between them despite living apart. Calling the situation "not bad" between the two, Akanksha shared that they continue to stay in touch but have realised they are not compatible as life partners.

"Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," she claimed.

Akanksha Chamola is known for her work in television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She married television actor Gaurav Khanna in 2016 after the two reportedly met during an audition and fell in love.