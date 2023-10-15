Loki has returned!: Actor Tom Hiddleston talks about the character development of Loki in season two

IANS

Actor Tom Hiddleston is making his return as Loki in the second season of his eponymous show Loki. This time, the Norse God of Mischief has found himself a new family with the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

The actor said, “One of the things we talked about is how Loki always struggled with family in the MCU, but he’s found a new family in the TVA, and he’s found, in its breakdown, an understanding of himself. Having his sense of self opened up, broken down, and rebuilt by Mobius and his colleagues at the TVA, and also his connection with Sylvie, there’s a new capacity, a new awareness to make connections with other people.”

Since his introduction in the film Thor as a villain to his character development by the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War all the way up to his show, Loki has undergone a tremendous amount of change. This is marked as he transformed from a villain into an anti-hero, and finally into an actual hero in his own right. Elaborating on how he has changed in the two seasons, Hiddleston said, “If season one was about self-awareness and self-acceptance, season two is about taking responsibility and trying to find a new purpose. And maybe there’s more burden and less glory in the purpose this time.”

Audiences can stream Loki Season 2 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, with new episodes each week on Disney+ Hotstar.