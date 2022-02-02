Loki Season 2 to go on floors this summer in England

The second season of the Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki has been confirmed. Last year, it was reported that Loki would start prepping for its second season in February 2022 and filming will start in June. However, now we hear that filming for the second season has begun. While no specific dates have been announced yet, the shoot location will be Pinewood Studios in England. With a mid-year start, and that’s if there are no Covid-related delays, the show is likely to premiere in early 2023.
Loki is a television series created by Michael Waldron for the streaming service Disney+, based on Marvel Comics, featuring a character by the same name. It is the third television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios.
