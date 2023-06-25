Lokit Phulwani takes a vacation to Switzerland

Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Lokit Phulwani recently went for a vacation to Switzerland. “The trip was for a total of eight days. I covered all important places in and around Geneva and Zurich, like Glacier 3000, Interlaken, Lucerne, Lauterbrunnen, Sannen, and Jungfraujoch summit,” he says.

Talking about the bridge from DDLJ, he says, “The place is called Sannen. I took some great pictures both on the bridge and at the railway station.”

He adds, “Vacations are extremely important; such breaks give you time to refresh and re-organise yourself. It rejuvenates much-needed energy at work. My next trip would be to the US west coast: LA, Vegas and San Francisco.”