Lokit Phulwani, who is a part of Rabb Se Hai Dua, talks about the show & more

How did you get your first break?

My first break was in Zindabad, a web series directed by Vikram Bhatt. I got it through multiple auditions. The role was that of an agent named Rakesh.

Sometimes, actors advertise products they don’t use. What’s your opinion on it?

Barter deals are okay as long as the product is of good quality. My personal view is that whatever you endorse, you must ensure that it is of quality, as the viewers trust your judgement.

What is the most important thing an actor should keep in mind?

An actor, irrespective of any scenario or time, needs to continuously work on their craft and keep honing the required skills. If you ignore the same, sooner or later you will be out of the industry.

Can you tell us about your journey so far?

I was brought up in Dubai, where, after my graduation, I started working with a marketing firm. My interest in acting has been there since college days. I walked the ramp for a few designers in Dubai. It just happened that one of my Dubai friends shifted to Mumbai to try his luck in acting, which also kind of gave me the confidence to come and try it out. I have been in Mumbai for the last five years. Started with theatre and then got lucky in a year’s time with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Zindabad. Then came the pandemic, which took away two important years of our lives. Once the market opened up, I joined theatre again, did some fashion shows, acted in crime series, and landed a short role in the film Liger. I continued giving auditions, and with God’s grace Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD gave me this opportunity with the show Rabb Se Hai Dua.

What kinds of roles do you enjoy essaying the most?

I don’t have any specific criteria, but at the same time, I look forward to playing an important character, whether positive or negative, and strive to do justice to the role.

How do you stay motivated and continue to grow as an actor?

I keep working hard on myself and try to do things to the best of my ability. Every time I do well and get appreciated by colleagues and friends, I feel motivated and work even harder to keep improving myself, as I believe there is still a long way to go.

What are the challenges you face working in the industry?

Challenges are nothing, but your own mindset. As such, if you pursue your dreams without losing focus, it will work out for you eventually.

Did you always want to become an actor?

Yes, that has been my goal since college.