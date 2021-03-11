Rohan Das wins hearts with his performance on Khaike Paan Banaras Wala act on Superstar Singer 2

This Sunday, Sony TV’s kids’ singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 will welcome the legendary music maestro Anand ji from the Kalyan ji–Anand ji duo. During the shoot of the episode, all kids were seen giving their best performances to impress Anand ji. But one of the contestants who caught everyone’s attention was Rohan Das from Assam. Rohan, who revealed that he was a fan of the late singer Kishore Kumar, took up the challenge and sang Khaike Paan Banaras Wala from Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Don.

While Big B had chewed a paan in the film, Rohan had a lollypop! His performance invited applause from not only the judges—Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali—but Anand ji as well. Complimenting Rohan’s performance, Anand ji said, “Kishore da had consumed 15 paans during the recording of this song, and today, Rohan used a lollypop while singing. This is commendable.”