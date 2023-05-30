London-based model Ishita Gupta rejects Big Boss

London-based model and designer Ishita Gupta declined the offer to participate in the reality show, Bigg Boss. While the show has garnered a significant following, Ishita cited concerns regarding the toxic and violent behaviour often incited and witnessed in the show.
The 22-year-old has already made a name for herself in the global fashion industry. She recently organised her fashion show at her own luxury store in Liberty.
When asked about the offer from Bigg Boss, Ishita said, “I am grateful to the makers of Bigg Boss for this opportunity, but I am picky about my projects. I don’t resonate with the chaotic and violent behaviour in the Bigg Boss house. I believe in maintaining a positive and nurturing environment. Therefore, I have decided to prioritise my current goals and projects.”
Ishita was last seen attending the coronation party of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.
