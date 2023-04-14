London calling

In a unique endeavour, Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi has invited artists from tricity, in the age group of 20 to 30 years, to apply for scholarships, which will give those selected an opportunity to visit museums and art galleries of London, UK. Artists will visit Tate Modern, British Museum, Victoria and Albert Museum, National Museum, Royal Akademi of Art, Serpentine gallery, among others.
As many as 56 artists had applied for the scholarship in the disciplines of graphics, printmaking, multimedia, photography, sculpture and installation, and 32 were selected for interviews in the preliminary round. “The premise of the scholarships is to give young artists a chance to step outside the confines of their city and travel to one of the oldest and most prestigious art centre in the world, London,” said Bheem Malhotra, chairperson of the Akademi.
Meanwhile, after the final round, the winners were announced. These include Anita Kaur (printmaking), Vaibhav Passi (photography), Gurjeet Singh (sculpture), Brijesh Kumar (sculpture), Manu Priy Gautam (printmaking) and Sunaina (printmaking).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...