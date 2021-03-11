Long live the King!

Actor Austin Butler-starrer Elvis by Baz Luhrmann received the longest standing ovation so far at the Cannes Film Festival during its premiere. The film received an uproarious 12-minute standing ovation, the longest of this year’s festival so far. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Butler hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla Presley, who flew to the South of France to give her blessing for the movie about her late husband.
The Warner Bros. musical drama had Cannes spontaneously erupting into applause as Butler recreated some of Presley’s greatest hits, including Jailhouse Rock, Blue Suede Shoes and Suspicious Minds.
Elvis is one of the biggest titles to screen at Cannes.—IANS
