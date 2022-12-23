Kate Winslet details 'abuse' she got from Titanic fans who called her 'too fat'

Kate Winslet detailed horrifying body shaming from “borderline abusive” fans following the release of the iconic Hollywood-hit Titanic.

The actress, 47, slammed the “bullying” she received from some viewers who said she was “too fat” while she battled feeling “deeply insecure”.

Winslet starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in James Cameron’s 1997 movie based on and named after RMS Titanic, the cruise ship which tragically sunk after hitting an iceberg in 1912.

In one of the final scenes, she and Leo’s character Jack are seen in the water as her character Rose climbs onto floating debris after the boat sank.

Speaking of the comments made from movie buffs about that pivotal scene in a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she said, “Apparently I was too fat.” “Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean,” she explained. —IANS