Shipra Khanna, judge and host of Chef Vs Fridge Season 2, talks to us about her love for food

Tell us about your journey from being a home chef to an expert in Chef Vs Fridge?

I love to cook and feed. I think it is a complete journey for me. I have opened restaurants, have written eight cookbooks and doing TV shows all across the globe. I’ve worked with Michelin star chefs and local chefs across the world and the process has been so enriching.

What makes Chef Vs Fridge 2 a must-watch?

We have professional chefs coming from restaurants, and some are even entrepreneurs. These chefs are competing against each other and they’re facing three layers of challenges. The viewers will also get insights from Chef Ajay Chopra and myself along with these well-polished chefs.

How was your experience of working in the show?

Amazing! I have had a very good time and every episode is bringing in so much of newness, so many elements. It’s not just the audience who would be learning but us as well.

What is that one thing we will always find in your fridge?

You will always find milk in my fridge.

What inspired you to enter the world of cooking?

I don’t think there’s anything equivalent to my love for cooking. No matter where I am, what I’m doing, I always take out time for cooking and whoever is around me, I love to feed them. That’s what inspires me.

The summer is here. Please share tips for healthy food to keep the body cool.

It is extremely warm and April has just started. Mint is an amazing ingredient to beat the heat. Lemon soda or nimbu paani with lots of mint can really help.

Do you think the pandemic has changed food habits?

During the lockdown I started experimenting with recipes which would boost your immunity. Eating healthy has become important after the pandemic.

What was the best cooking tip that you have received and from whom?

The best cooking tip I have got was from my grandma. She told me that while cooking a meal or a dish, add salt towards the end.

Which chef, according to you, is all-time best chef?

I admire many senior chefs. Chef Gordon Ramsay and his skills are worth admiration. Also, Anthony Bourdain. I was lucky enough to meet him when he was shooting. He is no more. In India we have Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Chef Ajay Chopra. I’m working with him and I mean everybody has amazing skills. A lifetime is not enough to learn everything about food.