Amanda Bynes put in psychiatric care after roaming on the street naked

Actress Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found walking the streets naked. The actress, who was in a conservatorship from August 2013 to March 2022, was seen walking naked and alone in Los Angeles on March 19. Amanda approached a car and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychotic episode. — IANS
