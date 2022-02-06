Nora Fatehi's Instagram restored after being hacked for hours

Nora Fatehi has a huge fan-following on social media as the actress is known for her breath-taking dances moves that she keeps sharing with her fans.
On February 4, fans noticed something which had them worried! For a brief period, Nora’s Instagram account was missing from the social media platform. Hours after Nora’s last post about her feeding white lions, netizens to their shock noticed that her account was not available. The actress’s account had over 37 million followers that simply went missing. However, later, the actress was back on the platform and she also shared that her account had been hacked.—TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets
India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...
Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official
The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...
Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today
Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others
Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'
Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...
UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages
BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...