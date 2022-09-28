Entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda is all set to make his acting debut with series 'Criminal Minds' on OTT. Here's a chit-chat with him

Tell us something about your background. How has been your journey so far?

I am a small-town boy from Panipat. I was in standard nine when we moved to Delhi. I wanted to pursue a career that gave me name and fame, so started my own company. Soon, I built up a large toothbrush company.

From a corporate businessman, how did you think of venturing into the entertainment industry?

The purpose of entering the industry was to focus on entertainment quotient. I would be exploring content on crime and criminals.

What is your role in Criminal Minds?

I am playing commissioner of police in this show. I relate to the role very well, as I move around in that circle day-in and day-out. I have close friends in that circle. The cast includes Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang and Tammannah Bhatia.

How do you manage to multi-task?

Almost 20 years ago at the Miss America show, I had heard this statement. A lady had said: ‘People find time to schedule things and fit everything correctly to get the right output. The days I am light on my work, I end up doing very little work. When I am heavy on my work, I fit in everything by scheduling my work.’ It’s just a mindset!

What is the best thing you like about the entertainment industry?

It has a huge reach. You can convey your message to the masses through content. People follow what is shown on screen. You can influence them. I believe entertainment is one of the strongest tools to reach out to people.

What is the most important thing in your life and why?

My father worked hard to bring us up, but lost a lot in terms of his health. He ensured that his kids never had any disease. Even if you have all the luxury of the world and you stay in the best cities, you can’t enjoy anything if you are not healthy. For me, the most important thing in life is health. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was bound to a wheelchair at the age of 58 and passed away recently, had said that he did not invest in health and wished he could change that.

What are your future plans?

I want to make my company one of the pioneers in the crime series genre. There are a lot of interesting stories to capture.

Are you a well-travelled person?

I have travelled to 40 countries. Travelling is a great learning experience.

#panipat