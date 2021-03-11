Singer Shibani Kashyap gives Kishore Kumar's Mere Mehboob an R&B spin and the result is a peppy love ballad!

Singer Shibani Kashyap gives Kishore Kumar's Mere Mehboob an R&B spin and the result is a peppy love ballad!

Sheetal

Every successful singer likes to recreate popular Hindi songs from the golden era and singer Shibani Kashyap is no exception. She has collaborated with Saregama music for her latest song, Mere Mehboob, which was originally sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Shibani has tried to give this soulful song about unrequited love a youthful global vibe.

Shibani says, “I love this song for its catchy and haunting melody. I think many singers have sung it before me. So, I wanted to do something unexpected and unusual. I did not want to repeat the same instruments and percussions, so I decided to give it the R&B flavour, which resulted in imparting an international feel to this age-old Hindi gem.”

And the result is amazing! The musical arrangement was done by American producers and arrangers and she credits them for the very happening feel that the song imparts. “I did the same thing with my successful song Sajna Aa Bhi Ja from Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part 2. While it is a Sufi song but the music has a global appeal. In fact, that’s what I always like to do or one can say, that’s always been my shtick,” says Shibani.

Shot in Arunachal Pradesh, Shibani is all praise for the tourism ministry of the state. She recollects how things fell into place automatically. “After the lockdown, my very first show was organised in Arunachal Pradesh, a place people in this part of India don’t know much about. I was quite apprehensive. But when I saw the pictures of the state, I didn’t have to think twice. I visited this quaint town called Seppa during the time of Nyokum-Yullo festival. Every year, more than 10,000 people gather to celebrate this festival with pomp and show. I was glad that I arrived two days before the festival and shot for my song. There are so beautiful memories of the place and the people I carry along.”

The Jogiya singer has been travelling ever since, right from Bhubaneswar to Dubai Expo 2022. She visited Chandigarh for the Hunar Haat expo and is happy that the live show culture is back. She says, “I consider performing at Dubai Expo no less than a feather in my cap. The artisans had designed the Indian pavilion as mini India. It was like walking through metaverse. It leaves you with the feeling that you are walking along the ghats of River Ganga and having a guided tour of ISRO. It was a beautiful experience.”

As many singers and actors have started opting for the metaverse, Shibani longs to have a large studio in the virtual world. “It will help singers to collaborate as owning a big studio in Mumbai with all the luxuries and essentials is not possible for every singer. It would be possible to invite the avatars of fans to come and join apart from fellow singers,” she explains.

The singer is in awe of young talented people around her. She included a 17-year-old boy as DOP in her entourage for live shows, which earlier had musicians, make-up artistes and her manager. Shibani has plans to start online as well as offline music institute to hone young talents.

Shibani has just released her Punjabi song Neendra and another one, I Swear, is in the pipeline. In June, Shibani will also be performing live alongside Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

5
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

6
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

7
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

8
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court collegium recommends 9 judicial officers for elevation

10
Nation

MP Navneet Rana, MLA-husband Ravi arrested after they drop plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today