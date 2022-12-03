Love changes it all, says Vicky Kaushal

Happily married to the dream girl of his life, actor Vicky Kaushal has explained how love changes a person into becoming better, both professionally and personally. He minces no words when he says being with that ‘special one’ is the most beautiful feeling in the world.

Vicky married his lady love Katrina Kaif in December 2021 after dating for almost over three years. He says, “I think if you are with the right person who really gives you peace and happiness in your heart and mind, it just makes you the best version of yourself and that creates positive

vibes and energy, both professionally and personally. You give the best that you have because you are with the right person.”

The 34-year-old star added: “I think being in love is the most beautiful feeling in the world and that only can bring out the best in you.”

Currently, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film Govinda Naam Mera, which is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar, where he is stuck between his girlfriend, played by Kiara Advani, and wife, essayed by Bhumi Pednekar.

After Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky has a slew of films lined up for release, including Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next and The Great Indian Family. — IANS