Love for saree

IANS

On World Saree Day on Thursday, actress Sudha Chandran talked about her love for Banarasi silk and shared that what she truly loved about sarees.

Sudhaa said: “What I truly love about sarees is their universal appeal, embracing women of all sizes. It’s a wonderful part of our culture that has made India proud in the world of fashion. It makes me very happy to see women owning this timeless garment.” On the occasion, Sudha got herself a specially woven saree with intricate details.

